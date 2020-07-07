Actress Nana Ama McBrown has shared a video of her working out with her daughter, Maxin Mawushie Mensah, widely known as Baby Maxin.

The workout video captured Baby Maxin mimicking her mother as she undertakes her workout out session with her trainer.

The hilarious videos saw the actress and her trainer pulling some ropes in a rhythmic manner while Baby Maxin walked between them.

Later McBrown and her trainer were captured lying down on their sides to lift their legs as Maxin, who observed from her trolley, also started raising her legs.

Watch the videos below: