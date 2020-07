Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Maxin Mawushie Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin, has once again dazzled social media users.

Baby Maxin has been spotted in a new video singing musician Kidi’s say cheese banger as she displayed her dance skills.

The Instagram video captures the elated little girl with a phone in hand as she sang and danced to the tune.

Maxin at a point halted the singing and focused on the dance while her mum sang loudly in the background.

Watch the video below: