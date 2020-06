A new video online has captured a heartwarming moment of Nana Ama McBrown‘s daughter, Baby Maxin and father, Maxwell Mensah.

Mother and wife, McBrown posted the video to mark the 2020 Fathers’ Day on Sunday June 21, 2020.

The video captured moments Mr Mensah was playing with his daughter as he taught Maxin her first few words.

The adorable Maxin is heard in the video bubbling ‘Dada’ and ‘Mama’ after her father.

Watch the video below: