Dr Sekou Nkrumah, ahead of the 2020 polls, has sent a message across to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding its leadership.

According to him, it is best for the NDC to change its flagbearer in order to come back strong and contest President Nana Akufo-Addo for the presidency in the December elections.

This is because he believes some scars of the NDC’s erstwhile administration are fresh in the minds of Ghanaians.

Taking to Facebook, he quizzed why the leadership was not changed, adding that Ghanaians as at now are more interested in the alternatives of the opposition than the achievements of the incumbent government.