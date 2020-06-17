Acting Upper West Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Damien Pungyiri, has disclosed that out of the 10 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Upper West region, nine are casual employees of AngloGold Ashanti Malaria Control Programme.

The workers, according to Dr Pungyiri, were engaged in indoor residual spraying exercise in the Sissala Municipality and were found to have contracted the virus after an exit screening.

He said seven of the new cases were undergoing treatment at a heath facility at Tumu and one has been transferred to the Upper West Regional Hospital.

The region for close to three weeks did not only have the number of confirmed cases continuously pegged at 22 but also recorded 21 recoveries.

But, it appears that the bubble has been busted and frontline workers have to get back to work with the announcement of 10 more new cases bringing the region’s tally to 32.

Dr Pungyiri, during a press conference, said they have, in earnest, started contacting persons who may have come into contact with the infected persons.

He expressed worry over the reluctance of most members of the public to wear face mask following the easing of restrictions.

On the issue of the alleged stealing of a mattress and flat-screen television at the Wa municipal isolation centre, he said investigations were ongoing to apprehend the culprits.

Dr Pungyiri concluded by giving an overview of the case of the count of Cerebrospinal meningitis that has killed 48 persons in the Upper West region.