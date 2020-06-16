

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) at its press briefing on Monday, June 15, 2020, scored the Akufo-Addo-led government 14 per cent in the delivery of its manifesto promises to Ghanaians.



The NDC’s score sharply fell below that of the score given by policy think tank, IMANI Africa.



IMANI Africa in its assessment of the manifesto promises made and delivered by the Akufo-Addo-led government in 2019, scored President Akufo-Addo an overall performance of 48.7 per cent. An assessment, the president disagreed with stating that he had delivered close to 78 per cent of his manifesto promises.



Speaking on the 48.7 percentage score by IMANI Africa in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Tuesday, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa explained how the think tank came by that score.

According to the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, IMANI Africa took into consideration a lesser number of the manifesto promises of President Akufo-Addo, hence the much higher score.



What IMANI did was that they listed a lesser number of the manifesto promises made by President Akufo-Addo, they listed 430 manifesto promises instead of the 631, they were working with a lower denominator and that was why they had a higher percentage score for government. But we used all the 631 manifesto promises and so had a higher denominator, hence the lower score for government, he noted.