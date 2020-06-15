The Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, has turned her attention to the inky fraternity for a running mate.

Her motive for the choice, she said, is due to the instrumental role the media plays in nation-building.

As the only female candidate vying for the high office of the land, the ‘uneducated’ politician said she needs a well-learned running mate to complement their ticket for the 2020 general election.

Specifically, Madam Donkor said she was looking to choose her running mate from Ghana’s number one radio station, Adom FM which is part of The Multimedia Group Limited.

“Adom FM made me who I am today so it is just right I choose a running mate from here,” she told Work and Happiness host, Black I in an interview Monday.

On her chances of winning the elections, the Ghana Freedom Party leader said the majority of Ghanaians are rooting for her.

“Ghanaians are tired of the National Democratic Congres and New Patriotic Party so I’m the alternative. I will beat Akufo-Addo in the elections,” she said.

With the help of her Adom FM running mate, Madam Donkor said the elections would be a ‘cool chop’ for her.