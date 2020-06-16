Exclusive reports reaching adomonline.com indicates that popular Eastern Regional fetish priest, Torgbe Shitor has died.

The young-but-popular priest was said to have complained of a boil that had appeared on a part of his body just days before his death.

He died on the evening yesterday Monday June 15, 2020 at a hospital in Accra.

Wife of the deceased priest Perpetual Enyonam confirmed news of her husband’s death to Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall and Highlife Fiesta host, Michael Boateng, popularly known as Mike 2.

Torgbe Shitor, wife Perpetual and their baby

Torgbe Shito is a famous fetish priest who resides and operates in the Eastern Region of Ghana who gained much more prominence when he took a Miss Ghana pageant contestant through a trial-by-ordeal ritual at his shrine a few months ago.

His death comes as a shock as many consider him a very ‘powerful’ man.

Torgbe Shitor with a python around his neck

Torgbe Shitor shows off in one of his cars

More soon….