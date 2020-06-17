Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has revealed why he dressed like a man to attend his father’s birthday party.

This was when one of his Instagram followers, identified as Prince Sidney, asked him why he chose to appear at the party dressed that way.

Bobrisky in his response said though his cross-dressing life is not a secret to his parents, because they see pictures on Instagram, he respects his family so much.

He stressed there was nothing wrong with what he wore to his father’s birthday, adding it was not necessary to ‘paint his face’.

Read the post below: