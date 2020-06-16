Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, finally embraced his ‘true’ gender when he dressed as a man to his father’s birthday celebration.

Dropping his ‘barbie-inclined’ lifestyle in his Lagos home, he appeared in front of his father as Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju.

The long convoy he arrived in was stripped off attention when Bobrisky alighted with light makeup, nails, heels and long eyelashes like he has become accustomed to.

He was captured wearing a long black ‘jalabia’ with a baseball cap.

His sudden change in appearance has set tongues wagging in Nigeria. While some teased him, others were on his side, explaining that his action was a sign of respect for his anti-homosexual father.

Bobrisky arrived with a customised cake to celebrate his father.