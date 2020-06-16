Ghanaian highlife musician, Rex Omar, is making a strong case for the re-election of former President John Mahama.

Even before the opposition National Democratic Congress comes out with its manifesto, the musician has enumerated 20 campaign promises of Mr Mahama.

Mr Omar, in a post on his Facebook wall, was confident Mr Mahama would take Ghana to the promised land if given the nod in the December polls.

He wrote:

Mr Mahama is yet to launch his 2020 manifesto, but ‘Yanoom’ are already making noise that he doesn’t have a message.

Below are 20 things Mahama has promised to do if elected:

1) Expand and double the capacity of the 37 Military Hospital.

2) Construct two international-standard Infectious Diseases Centres.

3) Establish two additional international research centres.

4) Establish a National Infectious Disease Response Plan.

5) Make Ghana safe for journalists.

6) Bring back companies collapsed by New Patriotic Party.

7) Six Regional Hospitals in new Regions.

8) Build six new Universities in new regions.

9) Free Technical & Vocational Education.

10) Cancel Teacher National Service.

11) Cancel Teacher Licensure Exam.

12) Improve Teachers & Nurses allowances.

13) Comprehensive review of free SHS.

14) Complete the abandoned E-blocks.

15) Complete all abandoned hospital projects.

16) Reduce the size of government by 40 ministers.

17) Fix the Eastern corridor road.

18) Create sustainable jobs.

19) Clean the Banking Sector mess.

20) Dualize Aflao, Cape Coast & Kumasi roads.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. We all know Mahama’s desire to transform Ghana – his reputation for development is a universal reality. He’s done it before, he can do it again.

Patriotism + Vision + Competence + Honesty + Hardwork + Pragmatism = John Mahama.

