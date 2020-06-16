

Member of Parliament for North Tongu in the Volta region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has given a detailed explanation as to how the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ended up scoring the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 14 per cent in fulfilment of its manifesto promises.



Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Tuesday, the legislator noted that aside the examination of the NPP’s manifesto promises, it also factored in reports by international organisations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank as well as that of government’s own reports on projects and policies implemented.



The first step taken by the NDC, according to Mr Ablakwa, was the listing of all the NPP’s 631 manifesto promises page by page and which was then cross-checked with the NPP’s own assertions or statements of what they had done, the State of Nation Addresses given by President Nana Akufo-Addo and progress reports submitted by the Ministers themselves on their respective sectors.

The party also reviewed international reports by the IMF and the World Bank in areas such as the ease of doing business in the country and the country’s economic growth among others.

The NDC, he noted, further embarked on ground checks to confirm projects implemented by the government and conducted a survey on how Ghanaians were benefitting from the policies and projects by the government.



We did a sector by sector analysis, and found that only 86 manifesto promises had been achieved out of 631, which corresponds to a 14 per cent achievement rate, he intimated.



Reacting to the Minister of Information’s assertion right after the NDC’s press briefing that the NPP had made 388 promises and not 631, Mr Ablakwa said Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah’s assertion was due to the fact that, the NPP had omitted 235 promises out of their 631 manifesto promises.



He also stated that the NPP, aside omitting 235 promises, had smuggled in some eight promises in the sectors of agriculture and energy.



He urged Ghanaians who want an objective verification of their claims to visit www.nppfailedpromises.com; a website created by the NDC to expose the NPP on its failed promises.