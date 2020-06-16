It has emerged that three babies have contracted the deadly COVID-19 disease at Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern region.

It is not clear how the babies – aged six-months, one year and two years – got infected as their mothers have tested negative.

The Municipal Health Director, Celestina Asante, confirmed the cases in an interview with a Kwahu-based radio station.

“We are talking about a six-month-old baby. Others are one and two years, and strangely their mothers are negative,” she disclosed.

“This should tell you that we have to be mindful about those we leave our babies with during these unusual times,” she cautioned.

She further stressed there were soaring community spread cases with infected persons mostly asymptomatic.

“The community spread is becoming an issue but we must all do our best to help stop the spread of the disease.

“For the adults, their age range is between 25 and 50 years. Thankfully, they are all in a stable condition and most of them are asymptomatic,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Municipality has recorded 30 cases as Ghana’s total cases stand at 11, 964 with 4,258 recoveries and 54 deaths.