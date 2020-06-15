Reports indicate that thieves have made away with a mattress and a 32-inch television set after they broke into the Wa Municipal Covid-19 isolation centre.

The burglars are believed to have used the backdoor to access the facility which was constructed about two months ago.

The Upper West Regional Health Promotion Officer, John Makpeh, confirmed the incident on Accra-based Citi FM.

He explained they detected the crime on Saturday while on monitoring with a team from the World Health Organisation that came to the facility.

The facility is an Actionaid project handed over to the Ghana Health Service to support the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.