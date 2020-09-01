Juliana Annina Marfo, mother of Lynx signee, Kuami Eugene, pulled a surprise on the latter with her first radio interview.

This comes days after the ‘Angela’ hitmaker was crowned the ‘Artiste of the Year’ at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Madam Marfo was made to join her son, widely known as the ‘Rockstar’, in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

He appeared to have been really hit by the surprise and sat speechless with his mouth wide opened and hands on his head.

The host, Abeiku Santana, was quick to ask of her expectations prior to the big event.

She indicated she called her son on the day of the awards and, amid prayers, assured him God was going to grant his heart desires.

She expressed her appreciation to God, fans and Lynx Entertainment for taking hold of her 23-year-old son and helping him excel in his chosen career.