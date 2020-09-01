Popular entertainment pundit, Dan Lartey, has honoured his promise by shaving his hair and beard after Sarkodie lost the VGMA Artiste of the Year Award to Kuami Eugene.

Ahead of this year’s VGMA, Mr Lartey argued strongly during a discussion with Kwame Gyan that Sarkodie will definitely win this year’s Artiste of the Year Award.

He swore that should Sarkodie fail to win the said award, he will shave his hair and beard which he has kept for over 365 days.

Unfortunately for him, Kuami Eugene was crowned the winner of the 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year award.

In a recent photo and video, Mr Lartey was seen without his beard and hair and he wore an all-round sakora head in honour of his words.

See photo below: