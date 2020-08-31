Young actress, Maame Serwaa, has spoken after musician Kuami Eugene was named the Artiste of the Year for the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

In a tweet, Maame Serwaa asked Ghanaians not to take the VGMA serious anymore.

The time of her tweet was just a little moment after Kuami Eugene was adjudged the Artiste of the Year, a category that was fiercely contested by Sarkodie.

It appears Maame Serwaa was not pleased with the turn of events and took to her Twitter handle to voice out her opinion.

She wrote: “NOBODY SHOULD TAKE VGMA SERIOUS AGAIN!!!!!!!!”

Her tweet has landed on the bad nerves of some fans and they have criticised her.

