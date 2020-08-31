Singer Kuami Eugene has finally addressed rumours that he didn’t deserve to be crowned Artiste of the Year at the recently held 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, monitored by Adomonline.com, he said though a lot of people weren’t sure about his win, he tipped himself for it.

I was hopeful for it. I was wishing myself well as any normal human being will do. As long as we are in the category, everyone is a winner so if I am being called out, I have to accept it in good faith, he noted.

If Sarkodie had won, people will say he didn’t deserve it too. If Kofi Kinaata had won, the same thing will happen, he added.

