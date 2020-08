Actress, Moesha Boduong has shared photos together with her dad as he marks his birthday on Sunday August 30, 2020.

According to the curvy actress, she is just lucky to have a father like him.

She wrote on her IG:

Happy birthday to the best papa in the world ❤️❤️❤️my heartbeat ❤️❤️❤️I love you daddy ❤️❤️❤️May God give you long life ❤️❤️❤️

See her post on Instagram