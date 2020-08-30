The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Friday, August 28, 2020 inaugurated its campaign team in the Bantama constituency, Ashanti region to lead its agenda aimed at maximizing votes in the December 7 general election.

The party says it is aiming at garnering a whopping 95% of popular votes in the constituency to ensure that the party wins the presidential election.

The team, which is co-chaired by the Parliamentary candidate and Constituency Chairman has the objective of ensuring that the party wins the presidential election and retain Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in office.

Speaking at the event, the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Bantama constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye, who is also a deputy Chief of Staff to President Akufo-Addo appealed to members of the campaign team to work in unison to achieve their target.

He urged the team to sensitize the electorates on developmental projects within their surroundings in order to appreciate the effort of the government.

“Let’s engage every single voter in our neighborhood regardless of their party affiliation. We need to maximize our votes here to cancel those from the strongholds of our opponents. Let us go and persuade even members of the NDC and I believe they will vote for us based on our track record in government”, he added.

He advised the party to work hard to retain power and continue with the many development projects and policies of the government.

Mr. Asenso-Boakye also urged members of the party to offer a helping hand to the campaign team by reaching out to the people and win more souls for the party.

He said “the campaign is for all of us, and not just members of the campaign committee. We should all play our roles in the various electoral areas and polling stations to ensure victory 2020.”

He advised that the party has performed creditably well in government with several achievements under its feet. The party therefore has a message going into the election.

“If you go to almost every community in Ghana today, you can pinpoint something significant done by this government, aside the numerous socio-economis interventions such as free SHS, One District One Factory, NABCO and Planting for Food and Jobs”, he opined.

The Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi who was present at the occasion reminded members of the party to approach the coming election with all the seriousness it deserves.

“If the NPP had won the 2008 election, Ghana would have been more developed by now. We must therefore work hard to sustain the gains we have made under this government”, he said.

A former Member of Parliament for Bantama, Hon Henry Kwabena Kokofu tasked members of the team to discharge their mandate diligently in spearheading the party’s campaign in its foremost “political world bank” in order to vindicate the confidence that had been reposed in them by the party leadership.