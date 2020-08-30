In her bid to bring some swag to her business, fetish priestess, Patricia Asieduaa is going through massive rebranding.

Celebrity fetish popularly known as Nana Agradaa now goes to her shrine in a blazer instead of her fortified smock.

The poplar fetish priestess who is married to a pastor said she wants to make traditional worship very attractive especially to the youth.

ALSO READ:

“I wear my smock only when I’m working in my shrine. I like to look good all the time” Nana Agradaa said.

Below are photos and a video she shared photos on her IG: