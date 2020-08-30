Police in the Savannah region have arrested five people including the Dagomba chief of Sumpini and his linguist for their alleged role in the assault of a 50-year-old woman accused of being a witch.

The Savannah Regional police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Owusu Agyekum told Adom News said they are being treated as a suspects and are expected to help police with investigations and arrest of the other culprits who have since fled town.

He bemoaned how the people would perpetrate such crime after some people were punished for their alleged role in the gruesome murder of Akua Denteh, a 90-year-old woman.

Sergeant Owusu Agyekum assured the culprits will face the full rigorous of the law.

Meanwhile, chief of Sumpini, James Langa expressed shock at the incident.

He explained that, he heard about the incident on Saturday during the fire festival.

James Langa appealed to the police to hunt for the culprits and bring them to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

Also, the Municipal Chief Executive for Gonja West, Muhazuden Saeed Jibreal said he is surprise at the surge of attacks of innocent women accused of being witches.

He said the law will deal with the culprits who are on the run even if it takes 10 years.