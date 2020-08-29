Ghanaian musician, Kelyvn Boy suffered a wardrobe malfunction on live TV on Friday, August 28, 2020.

This was during his electrifying live band performance on the first day of the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Kelvyn Boy donned a black and white striped trousers which appeared tight on him but that did not prevent him from exuding energy in his performance.

However, as he jumped around on the stage in high spirit, he ripped the middle of his trousers and did his best to limit his movements in order not to give himself away.

But in a video sighted on Instagram from the event, the malfunction was so obvious and could not be overlooked.

Reacting to the incident on social media, he wrote: “Last Night Was Spiritual. We Tear Stage, Tear Trouser Join 😂😂😂!! Looking Forward To The Afrobeats Category Tonight !!.”

Watch the video below: