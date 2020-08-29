The biggest names in Ghanaian and African music gathered on Friday for the first night of the 21st edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The 2020 edition has been segmented into three days which started from Friday, August 28 and will run through Saturday, August 29 and finally climax on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Though the biggest aim of the night was to present awards to deserving artistes, the event, as usual, began with the glam from the red carpet.

As expected, many celebrities, who made it to the virtual show due to the coronavirus pandemic, made various fashion statements with their appearance on the Red Carpet.

Each year there are best-dressed and worst-dressed celebrities at the VGMA and this year was no different.

Below are some of the photos for your assessment:

Host of the night, Sika Osei

Empress Gifty

Bola Ray

Andy Dosty

Amandzeba

KOD

Akosoua Agyapong

Celestine Donkor

DopeNation

Okyeame Kwame

Efya

KiDi

Akwaboah

Jay Foley

Kuami Eugene