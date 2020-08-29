Di Asa season three winner, Precious Mensah, commonly known as PM, has stunned Ghanaians with her new photoshoot.

The plus-size dancer, actress, and model shared the photos on her Instagram page and indeed, she looks ravishing in them.

In one of the photos, PM sat like a queen with one leg raised over the sofa in which she sat. She sparkled in her yellow and white outfit.

Many people have commented on the photo and heaped praises on her.

Mrkeys, for instance, said PM was looking lovely:

mrkeys23: “Looking lovley my darling.” Pascal could not stop admiring PM: pascal.mercier.180: “awwwwwwwwwwwww so pretttyyyyy thik mama with magic wide hips.”

Gbobe said she’s big and beautiful: gbobehenders: “Big and beautiful darling.” Jason was also full of admiration for PM: jasonsamuel7029: “You are very beautiful and looking sexy…I admire your size…keep up the good works.”

Photos below published by Yen: