Ghana Asamoah Gyan’s firstborn, Fredrick Gyan, has turned a year older today and his mother Gifty Gyan cannot keep calm.

She shared two new photos of the boy to wish him well as he celebrates the birthday. She referred to him as her first seed and wrote that good health, good health, good fortune, as well as faithful friends and family will dominate his life.

She wrote: “My first seed is +1 today, I wish you good health, good fortune, faithful friends and family in your life today and forever AMEN. Happy birthday to you @fredrickgyan3.”

Many people have commented on the post and wished him a happy birthday.

Missy, Tiana, and Ellie, for instance, wished Frederick a happy birthday: missylilya: “Happy birthday brooo.”

ellieowen_09: “happy birthdayyyyy.”

tiana.frimpong: “Happy birthday.” Joeb and Wiz prayed for him: joeb0wman: “More life my bro.”

Source: Yen