Ghana and Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew, has shockingly said he is not scared of contracting coronavirus.

The pandemic brought the football world to a standstill in March. However, football resumed in June with preventive measures across Europe.

According to Jordan, proper measures have been put in place by authorities to keep them save from the virus.

However, the 28-year-old stressed he will get tested regularly when football resumes and believes it will continue when the season gets underway next month.

“I am not afraid of contracting the virus and for me, it’s a difficult time for the world. For some people, its negative, for others it’s positive,” Jordan said in an interview with Ghanaian media.

“For some people, it doesn’t really change much so to play in this situation, we get tested every two days or every three days so they are keeping us safe.

“They are looking after us so there’s no problem. There’s no reason why I should be scared or other people should be scared,” he added.

Jordan, who finished last season as Palace’s top scorer with nine goals, is eyeing a fruitful 2020-21 campaign. The English top-flight will start on September 12.

The global pandemic has killed more than 800,000 people.