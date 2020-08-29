Veteran hiplife artiste, Bice Osei Kuffour, widely known as Obour, has

pledged his willingness to serve the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in any capacity.

To the former MUSIGA president, who lost the Asante Akyem South NPP Primary race, he prefers to be a messenger for the NPP than a high officer in the National Democractic Congress.

“Former President Kufuor said some time ago that it’s better to be a

messenger in a ruling government than to be a Chief Executive in an opposition political party,” he said in a radio interview.

In view of this, Obour has said himself and other parliamentary aspirants

who lost the race have joined forces to garner support for the party ahead of the December polls.

“We have moved in unity to talk to those at the grassroots so that we put

our efforts behind those who were elected as parliamentary candidates in the constituencies and also President Nana Akufo-Addo to win massively,” he added.

He stressed the group has begun a tour to effect the massive votes they need to retain their seats as he announced his interest to be a member of the party’s communication team.