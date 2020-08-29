Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lifts the trophy after winning the English FA Community Shield football match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in north London on August 29, 2020. - Arsenal won the match 5-4 in a penalty shootout after drawing 1-1 in normal time. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a superb goal and netted the winning penalty in a shootout as Arsenal beat Premier League champions, Liverpool, in the Community Shield at an empty Wembley Stadium.

His curling strike gave FA Cup winners Arsenal the lead in the first half before Liverpool substitute Takumi Minamino equalised after the break.

Minamino’s flicked pass to Mohamed Salah bounced back kindly for him to slot home from close range.

There was a quick VAR check for handball by Salah but the replay showed no clear contact.

It is the second year in a row Liverpool have lost on penalties after Manchester City’s victory in 2019.




