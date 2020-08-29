Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations has reminded President Donald Trump of the prophecy he gave concerning his re-election bid.

The cleric said on May 31, 2020, he warned the American president that approach to security issues would affect his re-election bid.

In a statement on the TB Joshua Ministries Facebook, the cleric said the prophecy is coming to pass already, adding that another one is coming.

The statement read in part: “During your regime, the name of Jesus has been given more honour. What glory! Let us look beyond our palace for God’s authority.”

Prophet Joshua urged President Trump to act now, adding that more “appeals to the people and security are required,” the statement added:

“More appeals to the people and security are required – in a language that will douse the tension and stop this situation – so we can then commit the future one into God’s hands,” he said.

Watch video below:

Source: Legit.ng