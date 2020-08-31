Ghanaian actor, James Gardiner, did an excellent job co-hosting the red carpet for Day 2 of the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Award which took place at the Grand Dome in Accra, Ghana.
Aside looking dapper and entertaining to watch, we took a special interest in his use of the adjective amazing.
Obviously, we all have that word that runs through almost all our conversations right?
James Gardiner’s word was ‘amazing’!
We took the pain to compile clips of the number of times he said ‘amazing’ and oh yeah, they were 27 times..
Check it out: