Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, has been spotted dancing with her plaque after she won the Gospel Artiste of the Year at the recently held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2020.

In a video she posted on her Instagram, the multiple-award winning gospel act looked elated and thanked her fans for putting in their votes for her.

She wrote: One man acceptance speech… Thank you God, thank you Team DH, Thank you DH family, thank you Ghana, thank you @vgma21. The Work Goes On!

According to the ‘Wasem’ hitmaker, she wasn’t happy about the border closure otherwise she would’ve been in Ghana to receive the plaque herself during the VGMA event.

