Comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has caused a stir on social media with his latest video.

In the video, Lil Win was seen on a treasure hunt in his room which turned out to be a champagne.

To the shock of many, he took to his bathroom with a towel wrapped around his waist and brushed his teeth with the champagne.

Taking to Instagram, he posted the video with the caption “Am the Kumerica Hollywood Supa star …… Thus me Lil Wayne ….. This is.”

Lil Win’s action has garnered mixed reactions as some have described it as the ‘Kumerica’ effect.

Watch the video below: