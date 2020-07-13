Ghanaian comedian, Funny Face, and actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, have finally settled their differences.

The two actors have been at each other’s throat for some time now after Funny Face accused Lil Win of helping his wife to run away with their kids, an allegation Lil Win came out to deny.

After months of their feud, the two entertainers made a one-on-one appearance on UTV’s ‘United Showbiz’ programme hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

The meeting of these actors started with a heated exchange of words between them.

Funny Face threatened to beat Lil Win—but they were separated by Bulldog, Counsellor Kweku Adumata, Nana Ama McBrown and others.

After a back and forth on the show, Funny Face and Lil Win finally settled their differences.

They apologised and vowed not to repeat their actions.

Later, Funny Face, posting a picture of him and Lil Win, said: To everything dat goes up surely comes down …not been on good terms with my brother @officiallilwin for a while .. but we smoked da piece pipe yesterday.. tempers were high initially .. cos I didn’t wanna pretend for showbiz … sorry ppl .. Folded handsFlag of Ghana but am good with Kwadwo now Folded hands.

Check out the video below:

To everything dat goes up surely comes down …not been on good terms with my brother @officiallilwin for a while .. but we smoked da piece pipe yesterday.. tempers were high initially .. cos I didn’t wanna pretend for showbiz … sorry ppl .. 🙏🇬🇭 but am good with Kwadwo now 🙏 pic.twitter.com/dIf0MmGuHh — KASOA VANDAMME (@funnyfacegh) July 12, 2020