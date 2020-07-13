The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Boakye (Nana B), is in deeper waters as the National Health Students Association of Ghana (NAHSAG) is calling for immediate sanctions.

Nana B came under severe criticisms when his Senior High School (SHS) voters’ registration tour ended up as a classroom campaign.

Pictures of him, together with Ashanti Regional Youth Organiser, Dennis Kwakwa and some students, showed total disregard for safety protocols amid Covid-19.

According to NAHSAG, following the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in SHSs, Nana B’s action is “a morally reprehensible and reckless act which needlessly endangers the safety, health and lives of the students.”

They further went on to explain in a statement that the Organiser and his team breached guidelines that suggest no visitors allowed in boarding schools, as a measure to reduce and prevent exposure of students.

To this effect, NAHSAG is calling on the Ghana Education Service to sanction the head of any institution who violates the safety protocols put forward to safeguard students

Read press statement below: