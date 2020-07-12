The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into reports of a police officer who slapped a woman at one of the Voters’ Registration Centres.

The matter, which sparked a lot of public anger, has grabbed the attention of the Authorities.

They have, thus, assured they would provide facts in due time.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have called for the immediate interdiction of the police officer who assaulted the middle-aged woman in the presence of other registrants.

In the video, which has since gone viral, the police officer in attempts to silence the woman in the course of their altercations left a slap on her cheeks.

Others intervened to restrain the woman from confronting the policeman. He was later whisked away by some men at the centre.