Nine persons are to face court tomorrow, July 13 for disrupting police duty at E.P Church Registration centre at Accra Newtown.

Two of the culprits were arrested on July 7 for wielding machetes and engaging in a fight with officials at the registration centre.

However, on their way to the station, a group of men numbering seven, believed to be sympathisers of the suspect, crossed the police patrol team and forcibly took the suspects away.

Two days later, the two suspects were rearrested together with the seven others who freed them.

MORE

They are expected to make their second appearance in court tomorrow for further trial and sentencing.