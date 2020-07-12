Actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband have finally ushered their baby boy into the world in a private naming ceremony.

The baby boy, who was birthed two weeks ago, can now be identified as Munir Neji Ned-Nwoko.

Photos of the naming ceremony were splashed on social media by the young mother who thanked her well-wishers for their congratulatory messages.

With blue signifying masculinity, her son’s cake, settings and decoration were filled with the cool colour.

ALSO

She said: Newborns represent life, hope and the promise of love. The arrival of my bundle of joy has been nothing short of excitement. Pure as an angel and as fresh as a blooming flower! Thank you all for your congratulatory messages, calls and sharing in our joy. Journey to motherhood begins. Meet MUNIR NEJI NED-NWOKO.

See photos below: