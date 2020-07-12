Frytol, Joyprime, Asempa FM and Hitz FM have celebrated winners of MY MOTHER MY HERO Mother’s Day promotion.

Winners were picked across the length and breadth of Ghana; Bolgatanga, Brong Ahafo, Kumasi, Volta Region and Accra.

The team paid some surprise visits to some 30 frontline mothers who were nominated by their families. Winners from afar had their prizes delivered to them by courier service.

As part of Mother’s Day promotions dubbed ‘My Mother My Hero’, the recipients from Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Assembly, Nogouchi, University of Ghana Medical School, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital received exciting prize packages from Frytol.

They each received a bag of Excella rice, box of Frytol vegetable and soya beans oil, Jamaa Soap, two assorted types of Alife beauty bar soaps and Fortune margarine.

The MY MOTHER MY HERO Mother’s Day promotion was made possible by Wilmar Ghana Limited, owners of Frytol, which believes in the Multimedia brand, hence the partnership with Joyprime, Asempa FM and Hitz FM.