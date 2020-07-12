Winners of the FRYTOL MY MOTHER MY HERO Mother’s Day promotion were rewarded with an exciting prize package in partnership with Joyprime, Hitz FM and Asempa FM.

Audience of the above brands nominated gallant frontline workers in the Covid -19 fight worthy to be celebrated in an entry of 50 words. Out of 312 entries received across professions of medical, immigration, fire, customs, military and first responders, 30 lucky mothers emerged winners.

In the Greater Accra area the following emerged winners: Ernestina Abapoli (37 Military Hospital), Selasi Ahianor (Mamobi General Hospital), Dorothy Aseye (UGMC), Dr Mrs Evelyn Bonney, Dr Adwoa Asante Poku (Noguchi Medical Research), Margaretta Chandi ( GHS-Ga north Municipality) and Awulatu Abukari (Amasaman Hospital- Ga East).

The others were Grace Amedi Sowah (Nsawam Hospital), Esther Oforiwaa Kwafo (Ga Easy ICU, Dome), Marian Apiedu Baafi (Elite Nursing Agency, Asylum down), Mawukoenya Peace (Ashaiman Polyclinic), Mrs Eunice Sarpong (Customs, Tema) and Amanda Osei Kisseh (Dansoman Polyclinic).

The rest were Khadijah Wahab (MAB Int. Hospital, Nyamekye), Dr Dziffa Ofori Adjei, Folakemi Abdul-Hameed (Korle Bu Hospital) and Joana Ampah (Lekma hospital).

Ashanti Region winners: Mrs Abigail Zutah (Ashanti Bekwai Government hospital), Lucy Frimpong Berchie (St. Helena Maternity Home, Ejisu) and Elizabeth Ampofowaa (Komfo Anokye Hospital).

Brong Ahafo Region winner: Abigail Opoku (Jaman North District hospital).

Upper East Region winner: Maria Fuseini (Bolgatanga Regional hospital).

Northern Region winners: Saeed Suraya (Tamale Teaching Hospital) and Gmabignan Bindipum Grace (Kpandai distric Hospital).

Volta Region winner: Elizabeth Atsufui (GHS Adaklu).

Central Region winner: Mary Taylor (Frami Health Centre, Twifo Hemang).

As part of the reward scheme for the winners, additional products were awarded to general mothers critical in the COVID-19 fight at Noguchi, Korle Bu and Dansoman among others.

Wilmar Africa, producers of Frytol, was instrumental in delivering this hearty prize package to celebrate mothers with the able support of Joyprime, Hitz FM and Asempa FM.