Member of Parliamentary for the Ablekuma West Constituency, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has sent a lovely belated birthday message to Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr.

Mr Baako, born July 7, celebrated his birthday last week Tuesday.

However, he had a shock of his life when he was surprised with a birthday cake and a couple of messages when he appeared on Joy News’ Newsfile on Saturday.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who was a virtual panel on the same show, wishing the ace journalist a happy birthday, said Mr Baako is one of her absolute favourite people on earth.

“You know that you are one of my favourite people on this earth. I wish you the very best and I want you to know that I owe you one and I promise your surprise will be delivered in the coming week. I am so excited to be a part of this celebration through virtual.

“You will always and remain in my heart and I want you to that I love you to bits; 66 more of prosperous years be added unto your years. Happy birthday,” she said as Kwame Sefa Kayi, Joyce Bawa and the Newsfile host joined him in cutting the cake.

The 66-year-old said he was rendered “almost speechless” by the gesture and love shown him. He thanked the team for the surprise and celebration.

In addition to the cake, Mr Baako was also presented with a hamper and a white sheep.

Listen to audio above: