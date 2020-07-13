Gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, has taken to social media to flaunt her young son as he celebrates his birthday.

One of the cute photos captured the little boy she identified as Austin in dreadlocks and in a white singlet over a pair of striped blue and white trousers.

Another spotted mother and son show off their swag with a wry face to pose for the camera.

Taking to Instagram, she captioned the photos: ” Happy Birthday Austin.”

The photos have got fans talking as they hail and pray for God’s blessings on the young Austin.

Watch the photos below: