Gospel musician, Obaapa Christy, has shared a ‘throwback’ photo of her formative years.

Occasional sharing of such photos by celebrities has become a recent culture in the entertainment industry and Obaapa Christy joined the bandwagon.

Even though not many of the celebrities tell the reasons for sharing such photos, it is believed it is their way of telling the world how far God has has brought them.

And, as expected, Obaapa shared the photos with the caption: Hyebre sesafo Ne AWURADE, an Akan expression that means “destiny-changing God”.

Find the original post below: