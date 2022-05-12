Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah is undoubtedly one of the beautiful ladies among her contemporaries.

Be it face, colour, or shape, Ms. Gafah ticks all the boxes one would look at when describing a beautiful woman.

However, just like many of her female celebrity colleagues, it is alleged that, she has artificially enhanced her body.

The actress has released two photos for fans to peruse.

The two photos are throwback photos that show what Gafah looked like before she became famous.

“#tbt meet Benedicta and Belinda . #sisters #blood #myteasingpartner #jhs .. isn’t God faithful…. Love you sistuuurrrr,” Ms. Gafah captioned the photo.