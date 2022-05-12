Having been in the music industry for the past eight years, Ghanaian rapper, Lyrical Joe has won his first-ever award at the just ended Vodaphone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

But he is being criticised by some social media users who say he does not deserve the ‘Best Rap Performance of the Year’ award.

Their reason is that, he is not popular and has not contributed to the growth of Ghana music to be given the award.

But a frustrated Lyrical Joe in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz said the ignorance of his critics “cannot be my fault”.

According to him, the only competition he had in that category was Sarkodie’s ‘Rollies & Cigars’ hence is convinced he deserve the award.

Lyrical Joe and Sarkodie

Before VGMA23, the rapper was nominated in the 2022 3 Music Awards ‘Rapper of the Year’ category—where he lost to the rapper, Amerado.

Lyrical Joe said he felt “cheated” and even composed a song Letter to 3 Music Award and explained why he deserved to be crowned the ‘Rapper of the Year’ instead of Amerado.

