A beautiful old photo of ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor and his better-half, Theresa Aba Kufuor has popped up on the internet.

The rare photo shows a young and handsome Kufuor and a stunning wife beaming with smiles beside each other.

Mr Kufuor, popularly known as Gentle Jack, was spotted in white and red long sleeves as his wife rocked a V-necked shaped dress.

Mr Kufuor, who was the second President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, and his wife have been married for almost six decades now.

