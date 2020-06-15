Sista Afia and Efia Odo have rekindled their beef as they clash once again on Twitter over a comment Abeiku Santana reportedly made.

Abeiku Santana, speaking on United Showbiz on Saturday, claimed Efia Odo was the shy type when she came to Ghana for the first time.

ALSO READ:

Efia Odo, while reacting to the statement which a follower sought clarification on, said Abeiku Santana probably referred to Sista Afia and not her.

However, Sista Afia, who seemed displeased over the mention of her name, asked Efia Odo to keep her out which has since ignited shades at each other.

Read the tweets below:

Me? Efia odo ? Shy? Maybe he means sista afia 😅 when I came no one was confident enough to post their bikini pics by the pill apart from YN https://t.co/MbptqbDOXk — efiaodo (@efiaodo1) June 13, 2020

Girl !! Keep my name out and keep the trophy 🏆 https://t.co/iN8Pb807kI — #STREET OUT NOW 💕QUEENSOLOMON (@sista_afia) June 14, 2020

You called me out in your tweet and now am pressed and angry? Cmon now! If it had being you it’s would have being a whole different scenario! DONT play those games with me! https://t.co/IUiCcHbNJV — #STREET OUT NOW 💕QUEENSOLOMON (@sista_afia) June 14, 2020

Don’t worry I make XXL too, where it get push up material inside. So it go do breast lift allll for you, no surgery needed. https://t.co/m6rra9uE7n — efiaodo (@efiaodo1) June 14, 2020

SistA akos, It wasn’t that deep. Like I said I know you’re song ain’t trending so it might have you in a hasty mood but cool down wai.. very soon you go blow. God dey. Make I retweet your pinned tweet give you ? https://t.co/1CZWOYDaf5 — efiaodo (@efiaodo1) June 14, 2020