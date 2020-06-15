Sista Afia (L) and Efia Odo

Sista Afia and Efia Odo have rekindled their beef as they clash once again on Twitter over a comment Abeiku Santana reportedly made.

Abeiku Santana, speaking on United Showbiz on Saturday, claimed Efia Odo was the shy type when she came to Ghana for the first time.

Efia Odo, while reacting to the statement which a follower sought clarification on, said Abeiku Santana probably referred to Sista Afia and not her.

However, Sista Afia, who seemed displeased over the mention of her name, asked Efia Odo to keep her out which has since ignited shades at each other.

Read the tweets below:




