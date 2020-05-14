Snger Sista Afia has shared with her followers what one must do to keep up in the entertainment space.

The singer was sharing her experience regarding the challenges that come with being popular and famous, saying some persons will rain insults on famous people for no apparent reason.

She said a celeb in Ghana needed to develop a thick skin because some people will disagree with them on any topical issue even if they made sense.

To effectively deal with that, Sista Afia has recommended what she calls the ‘insults pill”, saying it is the surest way to survive as a celebrity in Ghana.

The Jeje hitmaker posted a beautiful photo of herself with the caption:

Insults are like pills in this industry if you don’t take that pill you won’t be able move forward.

Her ‘pills’ statement follows her recent scuffle with Eno Barony and Freda Rhymz, where the trio battled it out for the crown of ‘best female rapper’ in Ghana.