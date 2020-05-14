Davido’s daughter, Imade is five years and the singer took to his Twitter page to celebrate the occasion.

In a bid to acknowledge Imade’s birthday, Davido tweeted and also wrote on Instagram with lots of love struck smileys ‘IMADE DAY.’

Sharing pictures from her birthday celebration today, the father of three wrote:

“THE BIG 5!!! @realimadeadeleke !!! BIRTHDAY MY FIRST SEED IS 5 ! To God be the glory ! I love u babe [sic].”

MORE:

Davido is known for showing undivided love for all his children despite the fact that he is not entirely on good terms with their mothers.

Imade Adeleke is the fruit of his relationship with Sophia Momodu, a family member of Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu.

She is his first of two daughters and first of three children.