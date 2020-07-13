The Appeals Court has thrown out an appeal against Nii Odartey Lamptey filed by his ex-wife Gloria Appiah.

Madam Appiah’s petition to the Appeals Court to be given Mr Lamptey’s seven-bedroom East Legon mansion as part of her alimony was thrown out.

In June 2017, the Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey, who put finality to the winding legal battle, ordered the estranged wife to vacate his seven bed-room mansion at East Legon but must settle her with alimony of GH¢ 200,000.00, a car and Mr Lamptey’s four-bedroom house located at Dome.

The Ex-wife struggled to come to terms with the ruling and appealed for a review of the verdict with the aim of getting his mansion as part of her entitlements but unfortunately, her appeal to own that large imposing residence has been thrown out by the Appeals Court.

All three judges, who sat on the appeal, ruled in favour of the ex-star and have asked her to move out as soon as possible.

Mr Lamptey, speaking to Kasapa FM’s Alexander Anyankwaa after the ruling said, I feel happy now because it’s been over seven years of legal battle but I thank God that finally her appeal against me has been thrown out and the court has ordered her to evacuate from my mansion. It has not been easy at all but I thank The Lord Almighty for a battle well fought. I thank my lawyers, Kizito Beyuo & Iris K. Aggrey-Orleans for a great job.

He added that he wishes no one goes through what he was subjected to by his ex-wife.

It’s my prayer that nobody experience this kind of situation because it can easily ruin your life, he told Kasapa FM’s Sports Journalist Alexander Anyankwaa.

The ex-Ghana star, now has three beautiful children with movie star Ruweida Yakubu, two girls, and a boy.

Background

In 2013, reports emerged that DNA tests had uncovered the fact that the couple’s three children were not indeed fathered by the former World’s best juvenile player.

The impasse emanated from when the ex-wife wanted Mr Lamptey to send ‘their’ first daughter abroad to further her studies at a cost of £26,000 a year for three years.





Mr Lamptey then objected, citing the fact that the expense was too much and recommended that his daughter schools in Ghana for her University education.

She was reportedly incensed by her husband’s stance and filed for divorce.

Mr Lamptey initially agreed to the divorce but delayed in his response because he reportedly suspected his wife of alleged infidelity.

The former midfielder, who represented Ghana at 1992, 1994 and 1996 African Nations Cup tournaments, secretly took samples from the three children and did a DNA test, which reportedly revealed that none of three girls were fathered by him.

She demanded 50% of Mr Lamptey’s estate and other property which he hotly disputed by asking the High Court to allow the DNA results to be entered in evidence.

Source: Kasapafmonline.com/Alexander Anyankwaa